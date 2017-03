Aug 12 APR Energy Plc

* Updates market on demobilisation of its modular power assets in Yemen.

* During Q1, group terminated its 60mw diesel project in Yemen following escalating conflict in that country.

* Due inability to enter Yemen to safely demobilise and remove assets, group has taken a second-quarter write-off of approximately $24 million.

* Announces that it received a payment of $10.7 million to cover a portion of receivables outstanding from its Libyan contract