Aug 12 Petroneft Resources Plc

* Current gross production at licence 61 is about 2,600 bopd. This represents a 41% increase in production thus far this year

* Pleased with l-10 well result, which again clearly demonstrates potential for materially enhanced flow rates from horizontal production wells

* This significantly increases our inventory of ready to drill wells in today's low oil price market