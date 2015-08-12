Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 12 Idex ASA :
* Q2 total revenue 33,000 Norwegian crowns ($3,980.08) versus 6,000 crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA loss 48.0 million crowns versus loss 25.0 million crowns year ago
* Says in H2 2015, IDEX and undisclosed global payments company will commence a worldwide biometric payment card programme
* Says strategic partnership with the global payments company expected to deliver initial trials in H2 2015 which should lead to shipments from late 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2913 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)