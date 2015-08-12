Aug 12 AS Roma SpA :

* Signs agreement with Manchester City Football Club Ltd on temporary acquisition of Edin Dzeko for 4 million euros ($4.48 million)

* The agreement to expire on June 30, 2016

* Moreover the contract envisages an option of definitive acquisition of the player for 11 million euros starting from season 2016/2017 if certain conditions are met

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)