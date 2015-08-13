Aug 13 Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* H1 incoming orders 222.6 million Swiss francs ($227.93 million); up 42 pct compared to H1 2014

* H1 net sales at constant exchange rates at previous year's level (up 0.4 pct); in Swiss francs 124.4 million Swiss francs compared to 129.0 million Swiss francs in H1 2014

* H1 EBITDA improved to -32.7 million Swiss francs after -55.2 million Swiss francs in H1 2014

* Net result for first half of 2015 was -93.0 million Swiss francs (H1 2014: -88.0 million Swiss francs)

* Targets for entire fiscal year 2015 confirmed ($1 = 0.9766 Swiss francs)