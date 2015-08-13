FOREX-Dollar steadies as investors await U.S. healthcare vote
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to U.S. market open; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
Aug 13 AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG :
* H1 organic loss in revenues of 4.6 pct to 425.1 million Swiss francs ($435.24 million) and an EBIT before special effects of -2.9 million Swiss francs (previous year 8.3 million Swiss francs)
* Planned capital increase of approx. 200 million Swiss francs
* Restrained outlook for business year 2015
* Expects a company net loss after non-recurring expenses of around 160 million Swiss francs - 190 million Swiss francs in 2015
* Planned EBITDA for 2018 of over 100 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1P8hmlO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9767 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to U.S. market open; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
WASHINGTON, March 24 Northern Trust Corp had shortcomings in its "living will" plans and has until year-end to update a proposal for how to unwind if it went bankrupt, U.S. regulators said on Friday as they granted an extension for four foreign banks to comply.