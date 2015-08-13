FOREX-Dollar steadies as investors await U.S. healthcare vote
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to U.S. market open; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
Aug 13 Orell Fuessli Holding AG :
* H1 net revenue 141.5 million Swiss francs ($145 million)versus 131.2 million Swiss francs year ago
* H1 total operating income 146.2 million Swiss francs versus 137.6 million Swiss francs year ago
* H1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 7.5 million Swiss francs versus loss of 4.0 million Swiss francs year ago
* Outlook 2015: expect a significantly better overall result last year
Source text - bit.ly/1EooLbe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9766 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to U.S. market open; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
WASHINGTON, March 24 Northern Trust Corp had shortcomings in its "living will" plans and has until year-end to update a proposal for how to unwind if it went bankrupt, U.S. regulators said on Friday as they granted an extension for four foreign banks to comply.