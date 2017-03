Aug 13 Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj :

* Q2 revenue 4.7 million euros ($5.23 million) versus 4.1 million euros year ago

* Q2 comprehensive profit 1.9 million euros versus 2.4 million euros

* Estimates that it has reasonable prerequisites for maintaining good profitability and achieving targeted total return of 10 per cent on shareholders' equity in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8979 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)