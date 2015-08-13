BRIEF-Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in Athos Venture Capital to 84.16 pct
* Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in the company from 88.15 percent to 84.16 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 13 Pax Anlage AG :
* Due to write-downs on development properties, Pax Anlage is expected to report a loss of up to 15 million Swiss francs ($15.36 million) for the first half year
* For the full year, a significant improvement in the results is targeted Source text: bit.ly/1DLKajG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9766 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in the company from 88.15 percent to 84.16 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ABUJA, March 24 The World Bank said on Friday it has approved a $200 million loan to Nigeria to support the government's effort to boost small and mid-scale farmers.