Aug 13 Pax Anlage AG :

* Due to write-downs on development properties, Pax Anlage is expected to report a loss of up to 15 million Swiss francs ($15.36 million) for the first half year

* For the full year, a significant improvement in the results is targeted Source text: bit.ly/1DLKajG

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9766 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)