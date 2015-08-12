Aug 12 Hurtimex SA :

* Sets up a special purpose company, KFG Logistics Sp. z o.o., with 5,000 zloty ($1,300) capital

* KFG Logistics will be responsible for rental agreements and distribution services

* Signs a 3-party agreement with P.P.U. Inbud Sp. z o.o. and its unit, KFG Logistics

* Under the agreement, KFG Logistics will take over the responsabilities and liabilities previously assigned to the company as per the other contract signed with P.P.U. Inbud on June 9 Source text for Eikon: and

