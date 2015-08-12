Aug 12 Sporever SA :

* Project of merger-absorption of Attractive Sport by Sporever

* Board of both companies allowed signature of merger by absorption agreement

* The merger parity would be 2.1 Sporever shares for 1 Attractive Sport share

* Sporever would proceed to capital increase of about 3.1 million euros ($3.5 million) by issue of 3,828,867 shares of nominal value of 0.8 euro