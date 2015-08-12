BRIEF-Groupama says has launched sale of 8.26 mln OTP Bank shares
* Groupama says has launched, via an institutional private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding, sale of 8,260,000 OTP Bank shares
Aug 12 Immigon Portfolioabbau Ag
* Austria's immigon says agrees to sell vb leasing finanzierungsgesellschaft m.b.h. to bawag psk
* Says sale of stake in vb leasing finanzierungsgesellschaft m.b.h. is part of immigon's wind down plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Italy wants to spare senior bonds, retail investors from losses
WASHINGTON, March 22 Jay Clayton, President Donald Trump's nominee to chair the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, plans to promise lawmakers at his confirmation hearing on Thursday not to shy away from going after fraudsters.