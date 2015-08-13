BRIEF-Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in Athos Venture Capital to 84.16 pct
* Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in the company from 88.15 percent to 84.16 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 13 Aegon NV :
* Q2 underlying earnings before tax 549 million euros ($611.5 million) versus 514 million euros a year ago
* Q2 net income 350 million euros versus 343 million euros a year ago
* Q2 return on equity of 8.2 pct and 8.9 pct excluding capital allocated to run-off businesses
* Solvency ratio declined to 206 pct in the second quarter (Q2 2014: 211 pct)
* Q2 gross deposits of 16.8 billion euros and net deposits of 3.2 billion euros
* Q2 sales were up 18 pct to 2.4 billion euros (Q2 2014: 2.07 billion euros)
* Interim dividend increases to 0.12 euros per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in the company from 88.15 percent to 84.16 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ABUJA, March 24 The World Bank said on Friday it has approved a $200 million loan to Nigeria to support the government's effort to boost small and mid-scale farmers.