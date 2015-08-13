Aug 13 Aegon NV :

* Q2 underlying earnings before tax 549 million euros ($611.5 million) versus 514 million euros a year ago

* Q2 net income 350 million euros versus 343 million euros a year ago

* Q2 return on equity of 8.2 pct and 8.9 pct excluding capital allocated to run-off businesses

* Solvency ratio declined to 206 pct in the second quarter (Q2 2014: 211 pct)

* Q2 gross deposits of 16.8 billion euros and net deposits of 3.2 billion euros

* Q2 sales were up 18 pct to 2.4 billion euros (Q2 2014: 2.07 billion euros)

* Interim dividend increases to 0.12 euros per share

