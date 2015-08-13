BRIEF-Immunicum says uplisting to Nasdaq Stockholm postponed
* Says Stockholm's listing committee has postponed decision on Immunicum's application for admission to trading
Aug 13 4 SC AG :
* Strengthens patent protection for its epigenetic cancer drug candidate 4sc-202 in growth market China
* Says Chinese Intellectual Property Office (SIPO) has granted a patent relating to tosylate salt of compound
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Stockholm's listing committee has postponed decision on Immunicum's application for admission to trading
WASHINGTON, March 24 A member of the House Republican team trying to win support to pass a bill dismantling Obamacare said on Friday the "next few votes" needed would be the toughest to secure.