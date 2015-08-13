Aug 13 GN Store Nord

* Q2 EBITA 311 million Danish crowns ($46.4 million) versus 356 million seen in Reuters poll

* Q2 revenue 2.04 billion crowns versus 2.11 billion seen in poll

* Says full year organic revenue growth guidance is amended from "more than 8 percent" to "6-7 percent"

* Says EBITA guidance is amended from previously "more than 1,480 million crowns" to "around 1,480 million crowns"

* Q2 EBITA for hearing aid unit GN Resound 218 million crowns versus 250 million seen in Reuters poll

* Q2 EBITA for headset unit GN Netcom 107 million crowns versus 122 million seen in poll

* It has been discovered that Beltone VP has committed accounting fraud. One-off loss of 150 million crowns been booked by GN ReSound Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7014 Danish crowns) (Reporting By Teis Jensen; editing by Ole Mikkelsen)