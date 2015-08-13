Aug 13 MyCab International SA :

* MyCab wins governmental agreement in Sweden

* Agreement comprises domestic ground transportation services for all governmental entities in Sweden

* Agreement will be active from Oct. 2015 and spans over two years, with a conditional extension of additional two years

* Says will result in an increase on MyCab's consolidated sales of about 8 million euros ($8.90 million) per annum

Source text: bit.ly/1WkRtVw

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8979 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)