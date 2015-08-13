UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 13 Berentzen Gruppe AG :
* H1 group sales of 75.6 million euros ($84.19 million), up by 3 pct versus year ago
* H1 EBITDA of 6.4 million euros, up by 42 pct versus year ago Source text - bit.ly/1Jea1mI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.