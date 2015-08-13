UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Aug 13 Glencore Plc
* 2015 half year production report
* H1 own sourced copper production was down 3% to 730,900 tonnes
* H1 own sourced zinc production was up 12% to 730,300 tonnes
* H1 own sourced nickel production was 48,900 tonnes, consistent with h1 2014
* H1 attributable ferrochrome production was 756,000 tonnes, 16% higher than h1 2014
* H1 own sourced coal production was 68.7 million tonnes, down 4% on h1 2014
* H1 oil entitlement production was up 68% to 5.3 million barrels
* Following sharp decline in oil prices in late 2014 and continuing into 2015, significant amendments were made to chad's work programme
* Amendments included changes to fields' capex and production profiles and significantly reducing number of drilling rigs in operation
* Expects to impair value of Chad operations by some $790 million in its interim accounts
* Optimum directors believe that if supply agreement with Eskom can be renegotiated, there is reasonable prospect of rescuing optimum
* Target industrial capex ceiling for full year 2015 is now $6 billion, compared to range of $6.5-$6.8 billion communicated in february 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.