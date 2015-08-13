BRIEF-Immunicum says uplisting to Nasdaq Stockholm postponed
* Says Stockholm's listing committee has postponed decision on Immunicum's application for admission to trading
Aug 13 Bactiguard Holding :
* Q2 revenues amounted to SEK 27.7 (31.2) million.
* Q2 Ebitda amounted to SEK -10.0 (2.2) million
* Provisions for severance pay to the former CEO as well as for doubtful accounts receivable have negatively affected EBITDA during the quarter by SEK -6.6 million. Link to the Q2-report: here
WASHINGTON, March 24 A member of the House Republican team trying to win support to pass a bill dismantling Obamacare said on Friday the "next few votes" needed would be the toughest to secure.