Aug 13 Bactiguard Holding :

* Q2 revenues amounted to SEK 27.7 (31.2) million.

* Q2 Ebitda amounted to SEK -10.0 (2.2) million

* Provisions for severance pay to the former CEO as well as for doubtful accounts receivable have negatively affected EBITDA during the quarter by SEK -6.6 million. Link to the Q2-report: here