Aug 13 Derwent London Plc

* Interim results announcement

* EPRA net asset value per share increased by 10.9 pct to 3,226p from 2,908p at 31 December 2014

* Net rental income increased by 5 pct to 66.9 mln stg from 63.7 mln stg in six months to June 2014

* EPRA profit before tax was 39 mln stg, an increase of 21.9 pct from 32 mln stg in H1 june 2014

* Interim dividend per share of 12.60p, an increase of 8.2 pct from 2014

So far in 2015, 20 mln stg of new lettings have been secured and group has potential to deliver over one million sq ft of developments between 2016 and 2019