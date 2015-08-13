Aug 13 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS :

* Announces opening of Viimsi Centre

* Says volume of investments related to establishment of Viimsi Centre amounts to 14.5 million euros ($16.2 million)

* Says the owner and developer of the shopping centre is Tallinna Kaubamaja Kinnisvara AS, subsidiary of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS

