BRIEF-Immunicum says uplisting to Nasdaq Stockholm postponed
* Says Stockholm's listing committee has postponed decision on Immunicum's application for admission to trading
Aug 13 Sygnis AG :
* Outlook for 2015 confirmed
* H1 revenue increases by 22 pct to 196,000 euros ($218,050) vs 161,000 euros in H1 2014
* H1 EBIT loss (before special factors) 1.67 million euros versus loss 1.5 million euros year ago
WASHINGTON, March 24 A member of the House Republican team trying to win support to pass a bill dismantling Obamacare said on Friday the "next few votes" needed would be the toughest to secure.