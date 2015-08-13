BRIEF-BancFirst Corp board elected David Rainbolt as Chairman - SEC Filing
* David Rainbolt will continue serving as CEO of company - SEC Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n1Wvt2) Further company coverage:
Aug 13 Sasfin Holdings Ltd
* Sees FY HEPS of between 554 cents and 574 cents having increased by between 14 pct and 18 pct
* Sees FY EPS of between 545 cents and 564 cents, up between 15 pct and 19 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* David Rainbolt will continue serving as CEO of company - SEC Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n1Wvt2) Further company coverage:
WARSAW, March 24 Poland's central bank said on Friday that foreign-currency loans remain the biggest risk for Polish banks.