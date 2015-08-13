BRIEF-Immunicum says uplisting to Nasdaq Stockholm postponed
* Says Stockholm's listing committee has postponed decision on Immunicum's application for admission to trading
Aug 13 Dom Lekarski SA :
* Q2 revenue 7.8 million zlotys ($2.1 million) versus 7.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit 303,669 zlotys versus 437,070 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7623 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Stockholm's listing committee has postponed decision on Immunicum's application for admission to trading
WASHINGTON, March 24 A member of the House Republican team trying to win support to pass a bill dismantling Obamacare said on Friday the "next few votes" needed would be the toughest to secure.