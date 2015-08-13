UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 13 Refresco Gerber NV :
* Q2 volume of 1,672.2 million liters shows organic growth of 0.8 pct compared to same period last year (Q2 2014: 1,659.7 liters)
* Q2 revenue showed a slight decrease to 548.4 million euros ($610.6 million) compared to same period last year (Q2 2015: 550.2 million euros)
* Q2 increased adjusted EBITDA of 67.6 million euros compared to 66.6 million euros in same period last year
* Q2 net profit 5.4 million euros versus 23.9 million euros a year ago
* Expect volume for year to grow organically at low to mid-single digit levels compared to full year 2014 volume (FY 2014: 6.0 billion liters)
* Gross profit margin per liter for 2015 will come down marginally compared to gross profit margin per liter over 2014 (14.2 euro cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.