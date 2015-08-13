Aug 13 Curro Holdings Ltd :

* Headline earnings up 82 pct from R28 mln to R51 mln

* Six months EBITDA up 69 pct from R97 mln to R164 mln

* HEPS up 68 pct from 8.8 cents to 14.8 cents

* Revenue up 45 pct from R487 mln to R705 mln