Aug 13 NORTH ATLANTIC DRILLING :

* Scott McReaken will be new Chief Financial Officer for North Atlantic Drilling

* "McReaken will assume his new responsibilities along with his current responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer in Sevan Drilling"

* Current CFO Ragnvald Kavli has decided to leave company to pursue other career opportunities and will step down from his duties as of Aug 17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)