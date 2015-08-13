BRIEF-BancFirst Corp board elected David Rainbolt as Chairman - SEC Filing
* David Rainbolt will continue serving as CEO of company - SEC Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n1Wvt2) Further company coverage:
Aug 13 Storm Real Estate ASA :
* Q2 pre-tax loss $8.8 million versus loss $4.1 million year ago
* Q2 rental income $2.9 million versus $3.5 million year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* David Rainbolt will continue serving as CEO of company - SEC Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n1Wvt2) Further company coverage:
WARSAW, March 24 Poland's central bank said on Friday that foreign-currency loans remain the biggest risk for Polish banks.