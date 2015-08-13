Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 13 Free2Move Holding AB :
* Receives 5.5 million Swedish crowns ($638,829.20) via bridge financing from existing shareholders and external lenders until next issue planned for autumn
($1 = 8.6095 Swedish crowns)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order