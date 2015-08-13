UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 13 Laser Med SA :
* Q2 revenue 206,096 zlotys ($54,720) versus 167,481 zlotys year on year
* Q2 net loss 54,369 zlotys versus loss of 42,980 zlotys year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7663 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.