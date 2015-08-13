BRIEF-Immunicum says uplisting to Nasdaq Stockholm postponed
* Says Stockholm's listing committee has postponed decision on Immunicum's application for admission to trading
Aug 13 Bayer Ag
* Says Covestro management board named: Patrick Thomas and Frank H. Lutz confirmed as ceo and cfo Further company coverage:
* Says Stockholm's listing committee has postponed decision on Immunicum's application for admission to trading
WASHINGTON, March 24 A member of the House Republican team trying to win support to pass a bill dismantling Obamacare said on Friday the "next few votes" needed would be the toughest to secure.