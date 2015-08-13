UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 13 UZEMIK OJSC :
* H1 net loss to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 26.3 million roubles ($410,152.44) versus loss of 42.3 million roubles year ago
* H1 revenue to RAS of 205.6 million roubles versus 398 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1NcvRGT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.1225 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.