Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 13 Aspocomp Group Oyj :
* Lowers net sales and profit forecast for 2015
* New forecast: 2015 net sales between 18 million euros and 20 million euros ($20.01 million - $22.23 million) and operating result excluding non-recurring items between loss 0.7 million and profit 0.5 million euros
* Previous outlook: net sales in 2015 to be between 20 million and 25 million euros and operating profit excluding non-recurring items between 0.0 million and 2.0 million euros
* Lowers guidance as demand from its three major customers was clearly weaker than expected, with a year-on-year decline of 4.5 million euros in deliveries
* Says sales are not expected to increase until Q4
