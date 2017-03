Aug 13 Polskie Towarzystwo Wspierania Przedsiebiorczosci (PTWP) SA :

* Will purchase 75,455 of its own shares for 879,051 zlotys ($233,600)

* Previously it resolved to buy back up to 97,145 of its own shares for no more than 971,145 zlotys

