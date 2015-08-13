Aug 13 mybet Holding SE :

* In H1 increased its revenue by 5.5 percent overall compared with previous year, to 36.3 million euros ($40.37 million)

* EBIT for first half of 2015 at -0.8 million euros (previous year: -0.4 million euros)

* Believes they will deliver a lasting increase in profit from 2016 and give mybet Group a stronger market position