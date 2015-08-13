Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 13 Funkwerk AG :
* Outlook 2015 confirmed
* H1 group sales of 37.7 million euros ($42 million)only about 4 pct below the high prior-year figure
* H1 operating loss improved from 4.0 million euros to loss of 2.9 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8999 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order