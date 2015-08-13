Aug 13 Schouw & Co A/S :

* Q2 revenue 3.10 billion Danish crowns ($462.00 million) versus 2.66 billion crowns year ago

* Q2 EBIT 151 million crowns versus 141 million crowns year ago

* Says company raises its full-year EBIT forecast to range of 650 million - 730 million crowns from previous forecast of 630 million - 720 million crowns

* Says maintains its guidance of full-year revenue of about 12.5 billion crowns

