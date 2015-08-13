UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 13 Marimekko Oyj :
* Says Elina Aalto is appointed Chief Financial Officer of Marimekko
* At moment, Elina Aalto acts as Director of Finance and HR at Finnish media company A-lehdet Group
* Elina Aalto starts as CFO as of Dec. 11
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.