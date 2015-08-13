FX loans biggest threat to Polish banks, central bank says
WARSAW, March 24 Poland's central bank said on Friday that foreign-currency loans remain the biggest risk for Polish banks.
Aug 13 UK Arsagera :
* H1 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 31.3 million roubles ($488,147.22) versus loss of 1.1 million roubles year ago
* H1 revenue to RAS of 15.1 million roubles versus 9.9 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1NciYMZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.1200 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Vitalhub Corp. Announces first two acquisitions and brokered private placement offering of up to $10,000,000