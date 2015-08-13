UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 13 Wodkan Przedsiebiorstwo Wodociagow i Kanalizacji SA :
* Q2 revenue 8.6 million zlotys ($2.3 million) versus 8.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit 914,579 zlotys versus 444,169 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7655 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.