Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
Aug 13 MIG Real Estate REIC :
* Q2 leasing revenue at 0.62 million euros versus 0.86 million euros ($955,890.00) year ago
* Q2 net loss at 2.09 million euros versus net loss of 1.11 million euros year ago
* Q2 EBITDA loss at 2.00 million euros versus EBITDA profit of 0.96 million euros year ago
* Net cash on June 30, 2015 at 2.72 million euros versus 3.58 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1DPiYAp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8997 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files to say it raised about $16.6 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of about $62.9 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mYxiz6)