UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 13 Socfinasia SA :
* H1 operating income 53.8 million euros ($59.7 million) versus 92.7 million euros year ago
* H1 net income 47.0 million euros versus 71.1 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1hzAEpP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.