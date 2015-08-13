Aug 13 Turbon AG :

* Sales in the first half of 2015 was 56.8 million euros ($63.15 million), up by 3.5 million euros or 6.6 pct higher than in the comparable period of the previous year

* EBIT in the first half of the year was 3.8 million euros (previous year: 5.6 million euros)

* Consolidated net profit for the first half of 2015 amounted to 2.4 million euros after 3.7 million in the previous year

* Still confirms 2015 sales forecast of 110 million euros, and earnings target of at least 6.5 million euros