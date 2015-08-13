BRIEF-Immunicum says uplisting to Nasdaq Stockholm postponed
* Says Stockholm's listing committee has postponed decision on Immunicum's application for admission to trading
Aug 13 Deva Holding :
* Q2 net profit of 11.8 million lira ($4.19 million) versus 3.7 million lira year ago
* Q2 revenue of 148.9 million lira versus 120.4 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8141 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Stockholm's listing committee has postponed decision on Immunicum's application for admission to trading
WASHINGTON, March 24 A member of the House Republican team trying to win support to pass a bill dismantling Obamacare said on Friday the "next few votes" needed would be the toughest to secure.