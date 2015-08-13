BRIEF-Vitalhub Corp announces first 2 deals, brokered private placement offering of up to $10 mln
* Vitalhub Corp. Announces first two acquisitions and brokered private placement offering of up to $10,000,000
Aug 13 KWG Kommunale Wohnen AG :
* H1 rental income declined only slightly by about 1 pct to 21.912 million euros ($24.33 million)
* H1 EBIT up from 8.345 million euros by 8.8 pct to 9.081 million euros
* H1 group earnings after taxes rose by around 21 pct to 3.391 million euros(1-6 / 2014: 2.807 million euros)
* H1 FFO I (excluding sales) of 4.949 million euros (H1/ 2014: 3.505 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9005 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, March 24 Cyrela Brazil Reality SA expects high levels of sales cancellations to continue during the first quarter, a sign Brazil's largest homebuilder continues to struggle with the impact of a multi-year downturn in domestic construction.