Aug 13 KWG Kommunale Wohnen AG :

* H1 rental income declined only slightly by about 1 pct to 21.912 million euros ($24.33 million)

* H1 EBIT up from 8.345 million euros by 8.8 pct to 9.081 million euros

* H1 group earnings after taxes rose by around 21 pct to 3.391 million euros(1-6 / 2014: 2.807 million euros)

* H1 FFO I (excluding sales) of 4.949 million euros (H1/ 2014: 3.505 million euros)