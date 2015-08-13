Aug 13 JSE Ltd :
* Group earnings after tax for 2015 increased by 29 pct to
430 million rand (2014: 333 million rand), with operating
revenue growing by 16 rand to 1 billion rand
* New organic revenue from colocation, issuer services and
market data contributed 12 million rand
* Group's operating expenses increased by 12% (2014: 4%) to
567 million rand (2014: 508 million rand)
* Personnel, technology and technology related costs
(depreciation) continue to be principal components of our
largely fixed cost base
* Group earnings before interest and tax up by 28 pct to
r484 million (2014: r380 million).
* Earnings per share (EPS) increased by 29 pct to 503.9c
(2014: 389.4c) and headline earnings per share (heps) increased
by 25% to 490.3c (2014: 391.2c).
* H1 revenue 1 billion rand 868.8 million rand year ago
* It is not clear that H2 will see same transactional
activity as H1
