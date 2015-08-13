BRIEF-Immunicum says uplisting to Nasdaq Stockholm postponed
* Says Stockholm's listing committee has postponed decision on Immunicum's application for admission to trading
Aug 13 NEL ASA :
* Announces contemplated private placement
* Is offering up to 30,000,000 new shares
* Price in private placement will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process
* Will use net proceeds from private placement for general corporate purposes, including funding strategic growth initiatives within company's business
