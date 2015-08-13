Aug 13 Sun International Ltd

* Earnings per share are likely to be between 915 to 971 cents per share, which is 65 pct to 75 pct higher than 555 cents of last year

* Headline earnings per share are likely to be 596 to 653 cents per share, which is 5 pct to 15 pct higher than 568 cents of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)