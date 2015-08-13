UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 13 Sun International Ltd
* Earnings per share are likely to be between 915 to 971 cents per share, which is 65 pct to 75 pct higher than 555 cents of last year
* Headline earnings per share are likely to be 596 to 653 cents per share, which is 5 pct to 15 pct higher than 568 cents of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.