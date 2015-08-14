Aug 14 Schindler Holding AG :
* H1 revenue grew by 3.5 pct to 4.49 billion Swiss francs
($4.61 billion) (+7.4 pct in local currencies)
* H1 net profit totaled 358 million Swiss francs and was 6.5
pct higher compared to year ago
* H1 EBIT margin was 10.6 pct (first half of 2014,
comparable: 10.2 pct)
* For full year 2015 expects - excluding any unforeseeable
events - revenue to grow by 6 pct to 8 pct in local currencies
and that net profit will total 700 million Swiss francs to 750
million Swiss francs
($1 = 0.9754 Swiss francs)
