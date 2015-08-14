Aug 14 Schindler Holding AG :

* H1 revenue grew by 3.5 pct to 4.49 billion Swiss francs ($4.61 billion) (+7.4 pct in local currencies)

* H1 net profit totaled 358 million Swiss francs and was 6.5 pct higher compared to year ago

* H1 EBIT margin was 10.6 pct (first half of 2014, comparable: 10.2 pct)

* For full year 2015 expects - excluding any unforeseeable events - revenue to grow by 6 pct to 8 pct in local currencies and that net profit will total 700 million Swiss francs to 750 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9754 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)