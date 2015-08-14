Aug 14 Novavest Real Estate AG :
* H1 operating income before interest and taxes (EBIT) in
the first half of 2015 at 2.0 million swiss francs ($2.05
million)(H1 2014: -1.7 million swiss francs )
* Capital increase with shareholder subscription rights of
35 swiss francs per registered share planned for October 2015
* H1 net rental income amounted in the reporting period 2015
to 3.5 million swiss francs (H1 2014: 0.1 million swiss francs)
* H1 profit including revaluation reached 1.4 million swiss
francs (H1 2014: -1.4 million swiss francs )
* Sees for second half a similar result as in the first half
of 2015
($1 = 0.9757 Swiss francs)
